NewFocus Financial Group LLC Buys 170 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,203,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,573,546,000 after purchasing an additional 877,311 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 141.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $368,879,000 after acquiring an additional 628,367 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 34,416.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 553,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 551,695 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,490,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $856,721,000 after acquiring an additional 248,217 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,378,000. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total transaction of $1,084,464.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,680,406.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total transaction of $108,341.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,987 shares of company stock worth $7,515,370 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $438.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.22.

NYSE:NOC traded down $1.16 on Thursday, reaching $330.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,137,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,166. The company has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.83. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $263.31 and a 1-year high of $385.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $322.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.66.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.36). Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.06 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

