NewFocus Financial Group LLC Buys 306 Shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GBF. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $302,000.

Get iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of GBF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $123.99. 3,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,425. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.71. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.36 and a 52 week high of $126.76.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.