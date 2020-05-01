NewFocus Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,583 shares during the quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC owned 0.23% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 12,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 15,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PFM traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.26. 38,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,925. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $31.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.47 and a 200-day moving average of $29.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

