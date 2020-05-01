NewFocus Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,095 shares during the quarter. Cintas makes up approximately 3.0% of NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $6,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.3% during the first quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 64,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,098,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 48,100.0% during the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 192,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,397,000 after purchasing an additional 192,400 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 208.4% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 257,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,602,000 after purchasing an additional 174,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTAS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $265.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.09.

Shares of CTAS stock traded down $9.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $221.83. 826,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,731. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $154.33 and a 12 month high of $304.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. Cintas had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

