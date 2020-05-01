NewFocus Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,124,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,547,000 after purchasing an additional 88,054 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,959,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,481,000 after purchasing an additional 123,354 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17,901.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,934,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,021,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873,382 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,469,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,786,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,483,000 after purchasing an additional 22,489 shares during the last quarter.

VUG stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $180.32. 958,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,920. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.36. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $202.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

