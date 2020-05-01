NewFocus Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,809 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 7.2% of NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $15,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

VIG traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,739,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,557. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.15. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

