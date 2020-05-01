NewFocus Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.0% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 491,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,709,000 after buying an additional 78,361 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 333,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,896,000 after buying an additional 10,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth about $337,000. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $218.91. The company had a trading volume of 42,856,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,134,418. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.14. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $237.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

