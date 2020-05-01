NewFocus Financial Group LLC Grows Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SYSCO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in SYSCO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SYSCO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in SYSCO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in SYSCO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYSCO stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,066,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,320,955. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.59. SYSCO Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $85.98. The company has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.25.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

SYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Argus lowered SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of SYSCO in a report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.98.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

