NewFocus Financial Group LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 335,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,946,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $853,000. First American Trust FSB increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 59,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRE traded down $5.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $123.85. 1,268,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.99 and its 200 day moving average is $141.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.74. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $161.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 61.65%.

In related news, VP Dennis V. Arriola purchased 1,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.73 per share, with a total value of $100,730.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 44,794 shares in the company, valued at $4,512,099.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $167.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.87.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

