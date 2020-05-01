NewFocus Financial Group LLC Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 51.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares during the quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $430,864,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $64,138,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 803,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,585,000 after buying an additional 316,711 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 762,166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,408,000 after buying an additional 305,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 294.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 382,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,583,000 after buying an additional 285,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics stock traded down $6.03 on Thursday, hitting $130.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,783,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,805. The firm has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.64. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

GD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cfra raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

