NewFocus Financial Group LLC Has $2.55 Million Stock Position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. W W Grainger accounts for 1.2% of NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wesleyan Assurance Society boosted its position in W W Grainger by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 37,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its position in W W Grainger by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 1,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in W W Grainger by 1,914.3% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in W W Grainger by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 225,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,149,000 after buying an additional 31,940 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W W Grainger stock traded down $5.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $275.58. 371,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,210. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.16. W W Grainger Inc has a fifty-two week low of $200.61 and a fifty-two week high of $346.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 45.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that W W Grainger Inc will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is 33.31%.

GWW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Gabelli raised W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on W W Grainger from $194.00 to $191.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. William Blair raised W W Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens cut their price objective on W W Grainger from $322.00 to $300.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.80.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

