NewFocus Financial Group LLC Has $2.97 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,312 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.4% of NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. NewFocus Financial Group LLC owned about 0.22% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.76. 163,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,040. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.89. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $66.92.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.