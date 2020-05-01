NewFocus Financial Group LLC Has $3.37 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period.

VHT stock traded up $1.87 on Thursday, reaching $189.89. 258,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,143. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $138.11 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.13.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

