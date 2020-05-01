NewFocus Financial Group LLC Has $3.71 Million Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,414 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s makes up approximately 1.7% of NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Tigress Financial raised shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.68.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $187.56. The stock had a trading volume of 7,122,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,217,980. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.79. The company has a market capitalization of $138.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.62.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

