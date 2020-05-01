NewFocus Financial Group LLC Has $339,000 Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 90.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 160,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,150,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $112,223,000 after purchasing an additional 102,136 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 63,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,195,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth about $572,000. Institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Several research firms have commented on GRMN. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.80.

In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $249,418.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph J. Hartnett purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $48,444.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 23.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GRMN traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.16. 1,527,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,983. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $105.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Garmin had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $856.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This is an increase from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.24%.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.