NewFocus Financial Group LLC Has $4.06 Million Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 345.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,064 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. NewFocus Financial Group LLC owned about 0.30% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMF. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Quantum Capital Management raised its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 35.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMF traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.79. The stock had a trading volume of 547,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,353. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.00 and a 52 week high of $63.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.06.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.