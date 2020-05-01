NewFocus Financial Group LLC Has $5.31 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 48.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,157 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.5% of NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. NewFocus Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $5,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13,537.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,084,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,498,000 after buying an additional 3,062,268 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,093.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,184,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,936 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,765,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,242,000 after acquiring an additional 401,834 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,144,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $361,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VBR stock traded up $4.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.97. 860,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,471. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $139.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.61.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.