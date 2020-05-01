NewFocus Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 54.1% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 10,482.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 25,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 25,159 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.7% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 22,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,096,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSN shares. Cfra upgraded Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.47.

NYSE:TSN traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.19. 2,815,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,572,235. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $94.24. The company has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

