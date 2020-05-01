NewFocus Financial Group LLC Increases Position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in WP Carey by 75.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in WP Carey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in WP Carey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in WP Carey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in WP Carey during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 58.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of WP Carey from $92.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WP Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.25.

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.83 per share, with a total value of $183,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,878 shares in the company, valued at $544,368.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert J. Flanagan purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.29 per share, with a total value of $82,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,161.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 16,785 shares of company stock valued at $838,178. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WP Carey stock traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,101. WP Carey Inc has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $93.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.86 and a 200 day moving average of $78.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.79. WP Carey had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $311.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WP Carey Inc will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.20%.

WP Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

