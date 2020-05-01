NewFocus Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,639,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $709,036,000 after buying an additional 297,204 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,029,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $430,308,000 after acquiring an additional 212,706 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,272,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $242,672,000 after acquiring an additional 216,327 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,546,000 after acquiring an additional 26,726 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,483,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $158,440,000 after acquiring an additional 131,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 11,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $1,312,421.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,942,462.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $45,655.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,015,779.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,476 shares of company stock valued at $28,656,119 in the last ninety days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DGX traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,395,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.12. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 1-year low of $73.02 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.52.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 10.36%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley raised Quest Diagnostics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $87.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.28.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

