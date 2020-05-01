NewFocus Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 471.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,010 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,327,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,860,000 after acquiring an additional 390,285 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,398,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,327,000 after buying an additional 156,791 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,412,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,297,000 after buying an additional 192,701 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 906.0% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,710,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,024,000 after buying an additional 2,440,748 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,092,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,586,000 after purchasing an additional 98,467 shares during the period.

VB traded down $4.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.24. 950,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,998. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.79. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $170.84.

