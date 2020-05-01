NewFocus Financial Group LLC Invests $281,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWS. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,553,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 168,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,970,000 after buying an additional 19,257 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 10,485 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.72. 655,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,216. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $53.42 and a one year high of $96.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.5894 per share. This is a boost from iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

