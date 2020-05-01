NewFocus Financial Group LLC Invests $4.39 Million in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 212,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,000. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. NewFocus Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 35,454,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,768 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,460,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,995,000 after buying an additional 544,171 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,105,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,107,000 after buying an additional 87,330 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,681,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,768,000 after buying an additional 369,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,178,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,005,000 after buying an additional 102,276 shares in the last quarter.

SCHE traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.62. 2,724,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,330,878. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.18.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

