NewFocus Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,967 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,979 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises 2.3% of NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $652,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,365 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.75. 4,811,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,003,396. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The company has a market cap of $78.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura Securities raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

