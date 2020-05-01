NewFocus Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 276,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,144,000. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 3.3% of NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,171.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.04. 6,124,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,704,644. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.18. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

