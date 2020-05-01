NewFocus Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,091 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 94.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 86,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5,088.3% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 12,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $201.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.88.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $4.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $141.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,485,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,898,425. The firm has a market cap of $101.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.99.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

