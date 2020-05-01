NewFocus Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Cfra upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.79.

Shares of GIS traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.89. 3,262,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,085,371. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.53. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.59 and a 52-week high of $61.66. The company has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.51.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 46,371 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $2,779,941.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,627,696.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Kerry Clark sold 12,248 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $701,075.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,602,971.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,668 shares of company stock valued at $8,078,504. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

