NewFocus Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Dover accounts for 1.5% of NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth raised its stake in shares of Dover by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 2,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Dover by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 164,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $517,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 75,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eric A. Spiegel bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.60 per share, for a total transaction of $110,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,129.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $36,015.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 346,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,644,384.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dover stock traded down $2.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.65. 1,661,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,197. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.18 and its 200-day moving average is $104.80. Dover Corp has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $120.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dover Corp will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Dover from $125.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dover from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dover presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

