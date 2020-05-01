NewFocus Financial Group LLC Sells 100 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 13,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $248.00 to $255.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. CLSA reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.55.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $4.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $202.67. 20,085,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,915,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $147.95 and a 1-year high of $231.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.82.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.