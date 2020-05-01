NewFocus Financial Group LLC Sells 45,640 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 46.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,640 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

SPEM traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.55. 3,629,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,439,648. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $38.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.56.

