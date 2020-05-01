NewFocus Financial Group LLC Sells 462 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

IJK traded down $6.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $203.49. The company had a trading volume of 102,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,765. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $145.46 and a 1 year high of $248.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.5072 per share. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

