NewFocus Financial Group LLC Sells 5,420 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,420 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 465,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,519,000 after buying an additional 48,008 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,456,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,048.2% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 181,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,610,000 after buying an additional 166,081 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,232,000 after buying an additional 15,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 121,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,751,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIGI traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.27. The stock had a trading volume of 386,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,892. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $50.55 and a 12 month high of $74.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.55.

