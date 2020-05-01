NewFocus Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $859,602,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,132,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,531,935,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343,863 shares during the last quarter. Valueworks LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 7,777.5% during the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 4,919,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856,556 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,208,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,962,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,686 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on GILD shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 13th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.11.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.00. 39,148,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,636,668. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.92 and a 200-day moving average of $68.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.24. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

In related news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $162,298.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,181.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $204,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,647 shares of company stock worth $5,860,653 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

