NewFocus Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,070 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 3.7% of NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $2,283,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,222,197.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $4.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $292.47. The stock had a trading volume of 7,629,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,703,069. The company has a market cap of $273.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $257.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.25. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.77.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.