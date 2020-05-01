NewYorkCoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 41.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Over the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded up 17% against the dollar. NewYorkCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $826.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, TOKOK, STEX and Graviex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00539835 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012215 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000035 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005528 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000250 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 4th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,607,461,138 coins. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, YoBit, TOKOK and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

