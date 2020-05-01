NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Shares Gap Up to $2.57

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.13, but opened at $2.57. NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares last traded at $2.28, with a volume of 1,961,393 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEX. Scotiabank raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $2.50 to $1.65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.61.

The stock has a market cap of $547.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $648.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.18 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 5.83% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEX. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,108,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

