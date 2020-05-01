NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Trading 18.5% Higher

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) traded up 18.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $2.24, 129,174 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,247,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

NEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $1.80 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Scotiabank raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $2.50 to $1.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.61.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $495.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.45.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $648.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.18 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 5.83% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.