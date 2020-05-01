Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.43-1.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.2-6.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.53 billion.

Shares of NYSE:NLSN traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.93. 2,310,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,660,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Nielsen has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $25.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average of $18.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.20.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a positive return on equity of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Nielsen’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nielsen will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nielsen from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nielsen from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.50.

In other news, Director James A. Attwood, Jr. bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $3,570,000.00. Also, CEO David W. Kenny bought 55,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.08 per share, with a total value of $1,001,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 655,792 shares in the company, valued at $11,856,719.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

