Nikulski Financial Inc. Acquires 2,298 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 12,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 15,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $172.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,179,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,360. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $192.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.4254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.