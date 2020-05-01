Nikulski Financial Inc. Buys 1,145 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 71.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,739 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 7,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $199.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.68.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $187.56. 7,122,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,217,980. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.88 and a 200-day moving average of $194.79. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The company has a market capitalization of $138.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.62.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

