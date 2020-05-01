Nikulski Financial Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.7% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

VIGI stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.27. 386,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,892. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $50.55 and a 52 week high of $74.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.55.

