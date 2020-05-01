Nikulski Financial Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVY. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 751.1% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 62,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 55,511 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 23,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DVY traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,867. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $107.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.78 and its 200 day moving average is $96.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.9467 dividend. This represents a $3.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

