Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $1.64 Million Position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Nikulski Financial Inc. cut its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Allstate accounts for 1.4% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Allstate by 360.8% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Allstate by 5,740.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Allstate from $135.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine raised Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Allstate to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.73.

NYSE:ALL traded down $4.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,467,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,347. Allstate Corp has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $125.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.87.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

