Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Nikulski Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,861 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 22,832,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,569 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,685,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,949,000 after buying an additional 82,408 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,076,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,744,000 after buying an additional 206,651 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,562,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,217,000 after acquiring an additional 41,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,331,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,733,000 after acquiring an additional 148,452 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.05. 837,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,778. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.31. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $77.74.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

