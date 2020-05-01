Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $2.52 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,104 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 2.2% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 9,222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 122,884 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,705,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 35,112 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 178.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 8,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 34,391 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.77.

Shares of UNH traded up $4.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $292.47. 7,629,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,703,069. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $306.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.25. The firm has a market cap of $273.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $2,283,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,222,197.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $33,622,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

