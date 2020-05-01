Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $218,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,265 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

BATS IEFA traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.03. 20,692,045 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.23.

