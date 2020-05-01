Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $309,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Nikulski Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,101.2% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 653,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,162,000 after buying an additional 598,866 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,775,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,443,000 after acquiring an additional 345,750 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,024,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,409,000 after purchasing an additional 275,996 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,175,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,018,000 after purchasing an additional 192,013 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,518,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $4.53 on Thursday, reaching $113.82. The stock had a trading volume of 315,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,567. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.26. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.63 and a fifty-two week high of $162.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.5326 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

