Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $627,000 Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Nikulski Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 72,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 24,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 119.3% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 49,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 26,876 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 49,994.4% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 9,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 8,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 63.3% during the first quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 148,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,467,000 after purchasing an additional 57,420 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $122.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,664,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,371. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.72. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.37 and a twelve month high of $123.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

