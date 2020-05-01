Nikulski Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,573 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 1,019 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $90,660.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,008 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,061.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $99,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,556,805.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,721 shares of company stock valued at $8,224,659. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ABT traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.09. 7,972,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,250,210. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $161.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Guggenheim downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

