Nikulski Financial Inc. Invests $375,000 in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Nikulski Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 59,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.31. 179,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

